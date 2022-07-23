Burlington Police investigating shooting on Church St.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound just after midnight on Saturday.

Police say this marks the 17th incident of the year involving gunfire in the city.

They say a man in his 40′s had come into the emergency department at the University of Vermont Medical Center, with a gunshot wound and was being treated by medical staff.

After speaking with witnesses, police say their investigation revealed that the shooting happened in the 100 block of Church St, and two men fled the scene immediately after it had occurred.

The man treated at the hospital is expected to be okay. Police say the investigation is in the early stages, and is still ongoing.

