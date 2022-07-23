Advertisement

Burlington Police investigating shooting on Church St.

By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound just after midnight on Saturday.

Police say this marks the 17th incident of the year involving gunfire in the city.

They say a man in his 40′s had come into the emergency department at the University of Vermont Medical Center, with a gunshot wound and was being treated by medical staff.

After speaking with witnesses, police say their investigation revealed that the shooting happened in the 100 block of Church St, and two men fled the scene immediately after it had occurred.

The man treated at the hospital is expected to be okay. Police say the investigation is in the early stages, and is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward
A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
A man was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center following a tractor accident in Underhill Friday.
Man injured in haying accident
Vermont's digital services secretary has been for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute.
Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute
Ford Escape crashes in a Ford F-150 sending the driver to the hospital in critical conditon
Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

Latest News

Essex police
Town of Essex works to put together public nuisance ordinance
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Saturday, July 23
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime
WCAX 7/23 AM HATE CRIME
WCAX 7/23 AM HATE CRIME