Crews searching for two missing people in Saranac River
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Right now, several rescue crews are searching the waters of the Saranac River Friday for a report of two missing people.
Authorities tell Channel Three, its happening in the Town of Plattsburgh, near the intersection of Brown Road and Military Turnpike.
This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.