Advertisement

Crews searching for two missing people in Saranac River

water rescue generic
water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Right now, several rescue crews are searching the waters of the Saranac River Friday for a report of two missing people.

Authorities tell Channel Three, its happening in the Town of Plattsburgh, near the intersection of Brown Road and Military Turnpike.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
A total of nearly 5,000 outages were reported in some of the hardest hit areas across Vermont.
Region slammed by powerful storms
Martine Protas and Shane Tie
Two arrested in Springfield drug bust
File photo
Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward
Matthew Davis and Mary Anderson
Mass. woman’s death ruled homicide; police appeal to public for information

Latest News

Humans of Johnson mural
Johnson village trustees not on board with new mural
Fort Ticonderoga to stage first-ever reenactment of 1759 ‘Siege of Carillon’
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Maple Roots Festival cranks up tunes in central Vermont