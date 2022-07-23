Magical day at the Potterpalooza

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX, Photojournalist Kerri Nelson) - Witches, Wizards and Muggles of all ages came out Saturday In Rutland to enjoy the summer sun and bond over a common love for Harry Potter. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson brought us the magic.

It’s a great way to engage people who like Harry Potter, who like Wizardry, Magical Stuff that would normally get out on a hot summer day. It’s a bunch of awesome people that have come out for Potter Palooza.

“Are you ready Mr. Potter?” asked one participant. “You start with the broomstick and then you try to get a sock to dobby,” said another. “And then you go to the mermaid tail or whatever and you put it on and you have to jump to the maze of dragons,”

“Now stop and you can grab you can drop your tail there and use the balloon and make it all the way back to the end and find the golden rock, haha!” said another child.

“We wanted to throw a big outdoor shindig where people can have a great time and have wizardry and witchy fund,” said one parent.

“You Potter, where have you been? Where is your wand?” said a costumed player.

“I love the costumes, I love seeing kids running in a big field, we have water balloon quidditch,” said another parent.

Organizers are planning more events like Potter Palooza in the future. For updates on future events, check out “Come Alive Outside”.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ComeAliveOutside

