Advertisement

Sununu signs law to prevent assaults on health care workers

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Health care facilities in New Hampshire will have to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs under a new law. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed seven bills into law this week, including a Senate bill designed to require the violence prevention programs and establish a health care workplace safety commission, according to his office. Lawmakers began working to create the new requirements after the death of a hospital security guard who was assaulted at work in December 2020. Richard Semo died from injuries sustained in an attack in the parking lot of Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Sununu signed the bill outside the hospital.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward
A man was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center following a tractor accident in Underhill Friday.
Man injured in haying accident
Vermont's digital services secretary has been for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute.
Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute
A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
water rescue generic
Crews searching for two missing people in Saranac River

Latest News

Humans of Johnson mural
Several Johnson Village Trustees hesitant about mural plans
Essex police
Town of Essex works to put together public nuisance ordinance
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Saturday, July 23
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime