Tips for staying safe in the heat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

On a hot summer’s day -- Vermonters are out and about. But a heat advisory is issued throughout the state and many are feeling it.

These advisories occur when temperatures rise from 95 to 104 degrees.

The National Weather Service says they’re issued based on the heat index and the relative humidity.

“When we see these really humid conditions like today, it makes it a lot - a lot harder for the body to cool itself down,” said Rebecca Duell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Duell says boiling temperatures can create dangerous situations fast.

She says it’s important to limit your time outdoors, take frequent breaks, and hydrate to avoid sicknesses triggered by the heat.

With high temperatures like the one’s we’re seeing, it’s also really important to keep an eye on younger children and pets too.

“Making sure that you check your cars before you get out and lock them make sure absolutely no kids are ever left in the car. No pets are ever left in the car with these temperatures,” said Duell.

It’s just as important to keep an eye your older friends and family, too.

High temperatures are also a good time to check on loved ones who might have Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“People with dementia, we have to pay more attention to there.

They’re not necessarily aware of ‘do I turn the air conditioner on it and I do I can I go outside at noon when it’s 95 degrees outside’,” said Howard Goodrow, the executive director of the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

He says having a plan for folks with dementia and Alzheimer’s is helpful in the heat, to make sure your loved ones have access to air conditioning or access to get to a senior center or mall where it might be cooler.

“If you can get them out to exercise, don’t do it at noon. Go early morning, go for walks early in the morning, if you can or early in the evening. times that are a little less dangerous,” said Goodrow.

As temperatures continue to rise, the National Weather Service says keeping cool is a priority for health and safety.

If you don’t have an air conditioner, wet skin cools much faster than dry skin, and opening your windows at night might help circulate the air, too.

