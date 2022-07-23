Advertisement

Town of Essex works to put together public nuisance ordinance

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Essex, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Essex is working to put together a public nuisance ordinance at the request of the Essex police department.

They say having an ordinance in place will make it easier to respond to things such as noise complaints.

As currently written, the ordinance addresses a handful of things such as excessive noise, open container rules, and disorderly conduct.

Select board chair, Andy Watts, says in addition to the police department, residents have asked for this ordinance specifically to deal with noisy cars.

This ordinance has been in the works for years but is being held up by laws surrounding noise from shooting ranges and debate over what is ‘public.’

Watts says they’re trying to be as thorough as possible, so they don’t need to revisit it.

“The police department is trying to anticipate what problems may arise and how to get ahead of those…so that’s one reason to have the ordinance in place,” said Watts.

Several surrounding municipalities like Essex Junction and Williston already have similar ordinances. Once the select board agrees on the language for the ordinance they will hold a public hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward
A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
A man was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center following a tractor accident in Underhill Friday.
Man injured in haying accident
Vermont's digital services secretary has been for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute.
Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute
Ford Escape crashes in a Ford F-150 sending the driver to the hospital in critical conditon
Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

Latest News

Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Saturday, July 23
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime
File Image
Burlington Police investigating shooting on Church St.
WCAX 7/23 AM HATE CRIME
WCAX 7/23 AM HATE CRIME