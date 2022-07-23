Town of Essex works to put together public nuisance ordinance

Essex, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Essex is working to put together a public nuisance ordinance at the request of the Essex police department.

They say having an ordinance in place will make it easier to respond to things such as noise complaints.

As currently written, the ordinance addresses a handful of things such as excessive noise, open container rules, and disorderly conduct.

Select board chair, Andy Watts, says in addition to the police department, residents have asked for this ordinance specifically to deal with noisy cars.

This ordinance has been in the works for years but is being held up by laws surrounding noise from shooting ranges and debate over what is ‘public.’

Watts says they’re trying to be as thorough as possible, so they don’t need to revisit it.

“The police department is trying to anticipate what problems may arise and how to get ahead of those…so that’s one reason to have the ordinance in place,” said Watts.

Several surrounding municipalities like Essex Junction and Williston already have similar ordinances. Once the select board agrees on the language for the ordinance they will hold a public hearing.

