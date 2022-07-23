Advertisement

Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte Saturday morning.

Police say after 1:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a home in Isle La Motte for reports of flags that were set on fire.

The investigation reveals that a “progress pride flag” and a “trans pride flag” were set on fire.

Police say this is one of several similar incidents in the area in the last month. Vermont State Police have notified the Attorney General’s Office that this case is a possible hate crime.

