Advertisement

What to do: Saturday, July 23

Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do for Saturday, July 23, 2022.

If you’re looking to get outside today is day two of the Lamoille County Field Days. The event is hosted at the Field Days Fairgrounds in Johnson.

Folks in attendance can check out many agricultural exhibits, enjoy rides, entertainment and much more.

The gates open at 8:30 this morning and closes at 11:30 p.m.

Now to Burlington where the ECHO Leahy Center is hosting what they call one of their messiest science shows of the year.

Fizzy Fest, explores the science behind carbonated beverages, and features experiments including the popular giant pile of foam. The show is free with the price of admission to enter the museum, or with an ECHO membership.

That kicks off starting at 10:00 a.m. with shows throughout the day.

Calling all wizards, witches, and muggles! Today in Rutland from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention are hosting “Potter Palooza.”

During the event everyone is welcome to make their own wands, create a horcrux, or even play a game of water balloon quidditch.

There’s also a scavenger hunt and don’t forget to wear your best costume, as it could get you a prize.

The event is happening at Rotary Park.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward
A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
A man was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center following a tractor accident in Underhill Friday.
Man injured in haying accident
Vermont's digital services secretary has been for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute.
Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute
Ford Escape crashes in a Ford F-150 sending the driver to the hospital in critical conditon
Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

Latest News

Essex police
Town of Essex works to put together public nuisance ordinance
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime
File Image
Burlington Police investigating shooting on Church St.
WCAX 7/23 AM HATE CRIME
WCAX 7/23 AM HATE CRIME