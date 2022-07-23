What to do: Saturday, July 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do for Saturday, July 23, 2022.

If you’re looking to get outside today is day two of the Lamoille County Field Days. The event is hosted at the Field Days Fairgrounds in Johnson.

Folks in attendance can check out many agricultural exhibits, enjoy rides, entertainment and much more.

The gates open at 8:30 this morning and closes at 11:30 p.m.

Now to Burlington where the ECHO Leahy Center is hosting what they call one of their messiest science shows of the year.

Fizzy Fest, explores the science behind carbonated beverages, and features experiments including the popular giant pile of foam. The show is free with the price of admission to enter the museum, or with an ECHO membership.

That kicks off starting at 10:00 a.m. with shows throughout the day.

Calling all wizards, witches, and muggles! Today in Rutland from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention are hosting “Potter Palooza.”

During the event everyone is welcome to make their own wands, create a horcrux, or even play a game of water balloon quidditch.

There’s also a scavenger hunt and don’t forget to wear your best costume, as it could get you a prize.

The event is happening at Rotary Park.

