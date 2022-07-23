BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington now has a 5-day heat wave. An official heat wave is defined as 3 days in a row with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher. We might hit 90 once again on Sunday. It will be very humid as well. Then, the focus will be on the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening as a trough moves in.

Heading into Sunday night, a slow-moving cold front will then arrive. Along that, additional thunderstorms are likely, and these may produce heavy downpours. Isolated flash flooding is possible into Monday morning, so keep that in mind, especially if you’re out camping in flood prone areas. Any showers and thunderstorms will finally end Monday afternoon.

Pleasant summer weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, with warm but less humid conditions. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A frontal system will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday, then Friday and Saturday are looking fair.

