Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington now has a 5-day heat wave. An official heat wave is defined as 3 days in a row with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher. We might hit 90 once again on Sunday. It will be very humid as well. Then, the focus will be on the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening as a trough moves in.

Heading into Sunday night, a slow-moving cold front will then arrive. Along that, additional thunderstorms are likely, and these may produce heavy downpours. Isolated flash flooding is possible into Monday morning, so keep that in mind, especially if you’re out camping in flood prone areas. Any showers and thunderstorms will finally end Monday afternoon.

Pleasant summer weather is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, with warm but less humid conditions. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A frontal system will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday, then Friday and Saturday are looking fair.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward
A man was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center following a tractor accident in Underhill Friday.
Man injured in haying accident
Vermont's digital services secretary has been for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute.
Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute
A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
water rescue generic
Crews searching for two missing people in Saranac River

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast