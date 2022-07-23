BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hot and humid weather will continue this weekend. Today will be mostly sunny, hot and turning more humid again. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but the heat index will reach the mid 90s in spots, so take it easy if you have outdoor plans. An isolated thunderstorm is possible this afternoon. Sunday will be hot and humid again. A trough will bring afternoon thunderstorms, some of which may be strong. The cold front itself will slowly come through Sunday night into Monday morning. Thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected, with isolated flash flooding not out of the question. Stay tuned. Some sunshine is expected late Monday afternoon as the cold front moves out.

Cooler and less humid weather will move in Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday will be a similar day. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday, then we’ll have another pleasant midsummer day on Friday.

