Farm finding ways to expand despite the summer drought

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “We felt that we had to do a little bit of diversification because maybe some day down the road we wont be milking cows.” Explains Joanne Guillemette, the Guillemette Farm in Shelburne.

The Guillemette Farm has been milking cows for over seventy years. The last time we touched base with them, the influx of sky-high gas prices was making farmers really pinch pennies.

“Seem like everybody when I was a child everyone on this road was a farmer... and now we are actually the first ones from route 2... seven miles away that actually have any animals.” said Bernie Guillemette, of Guillemette Farm.

Even though the women of the family can’t change the milk prices, they found new ways to raise money for the farm with cut your own flowers. Along with a few other things.

“This year we have expanded, we’ve doubled. We are doing our own tomatoes, cucumbers summer squash, zucchini, and all these fall squashes. We’ll have a pick your own pumpkins, and we have cut your own sunflowers,” said Joanne Guillemette.

The Ladies say it surprised them how well they did last year. They intend to keep expanding despite the summer drought.

“Well its going to be a challenge seeing’s we are in a drought. We are having quite a challenge doing that obviously. We need to be watering our vegetables, and so far, we are kind of doing that by hand,” Guillemette explains.

Although thing has been hard, the Guillemette’s daughter-in-law says her husband intends to continue the family business for as long as they can.

