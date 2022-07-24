Reaction to possible hate crimes in Isle La Motte

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are seeking more information on what they’re calling a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte. Saturday, a progress pride flag and a trans pride flag were set on fire at a residence that also spread to the tree the flags were placed on. State Police said this is one of several similar incidents reported in the area in the past month. Channel 3 talked to a neighbor who said they’ve had three pride flags stolen from their property this month, and knows of other neighbors who have had theirs stolen as well. The neighbor said they continue to hang new flags in solidarity with the neighbor whose flags were burned Saturday.

“Show people that we’re here for them. And we’ll stand up for them and we will show those people who want to make people afraid, that we are not afraid and that their behavior is not accepted by this community,” said Mary Catherine Graziano of Sandy Bottom Farm.

State Police said they’ve informed the Attorney General’s office of the flags being burned as a possible hate crime. They’re also asking anyone who may have witnessed the event, or who may have more information, or has been a victim to a similar incident to reach out.

