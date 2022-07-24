BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has an official 6-day heat wave, with a high of 91 degrees on Sunday. The last 6-day heat wave was June of 2020. We won’t hit 90 on Monday, though, as highs will hold in the low 80s. Tonight and early Monday morning, a slow-moving cold front will bring thunderstorms with heavy downpours. There may be locally 2 inches or more of rain in spots, mainly south, and isolated flash flooding isn’t out of the question. Use caution if you’re camping in flood prone areas. Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end Monday afternoon, followed by cooler and less humid air.

Pleasant summer weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with lower humidity, and highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows will be cooler as well, getting into the upper 50s to low 60s. A frontal system will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Severe weather isn’t expected at this point, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Friday is looking iffy, with a few showers possible.

Next weekend is shaping up to be excellent, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

