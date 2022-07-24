BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have yet another hot and humid day for today, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s in spots, so once again, take precautions if you’re outdoors. While most of the day will be quiet, a trough will catch up to us late this afternoon and early evening, with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. Hail and damaging wind are possible in any storms.

Tonight, the focus will be on heavy downpours. A cold front will slowly move into the region. Showers and thunderstorms are likely along that, with possible training of thunderstorms and heavy downpours. Isolated flash flooding isn’t out of the question, so keep that in mind if you’re camping or doing other outdoor activities. A half inch to an inch and a half of rain is expected, but locally up to 3 inches of rain could occur. Showers and thunderstorms will finally end Monday afternoon, with cooler and less humid air moving in.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature pleasant mid-summer weather, with highs in the low 80s and comfortable humidity. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday, but not expected to be severe. Decent weather will return Friday and Saturday.

