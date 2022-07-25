2022 Ironman results in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - The 2022 Pro Ironman race in Lake Placid is now complete. No American men finished in the final top three, in the tough competition, but congratulations go out to the winner of the women’s division, 40-year old Sarah True of Hanover, New Hampshire. Second place went to American Heather Jackson, and Jodie Robertson of the USA was third.

In the men’s division, first place went to Cody Beals of Canada, second place was Michael Weiss of Austria, and third place was won by Pamphiel Pareyn of Belgium. Congratulations to all the participants of that triple crown grueling swim, bike and marathon run.

