Bike ferry temporarily closed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bad news for bikers looking to ride over to the Lake Champlain islands on the bike trail this week.

Local Motion says its bike ferry is temporarily closed until at least Friday due to mechanical difficulties.

They’re waiting on new engine parts.

It’s their busy season, so they say the timing isn’t great.

They say they will post updates on their website.

