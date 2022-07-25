Advertisement

Bike ferry temporarily closed

Local Motion says its bike ferry is temporarily closed until at least Friday due to mechanical...
Local Motion says its bike ferry is temporarily closed until at least Friday due to mechanical difficulties. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bad news for bikers looking to ride over to the Lake Champlain islands on the bike trail this week.

Local Motion says its bike ferry is temporarily closed until at least Friday due to mechanical difficulties.

They’re waiting on new engine parts.

It’s their busy season, so they say the timing isn’t great.

They say they will post updates on their website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington
South Burlington restaurant evacuated
South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime
Police say a hit-and-run in Burlington left one man seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in Burlington hit-and-run
Mount Washington - July 24, 2022
3 cars destroyed by fire on Mount Washington

Latest News

While some kids swim and boat at camps this summer, others are hard at work on the farm.
Vermont camp gives kids a firsthand look at life on the farm
Inflation is hitting people in many different ways, including causing an uptick in the number...
Shelters see more people giving up their pets as they struggle with inflation
The team at Ben & Jerry's says climate change could soon impact popular ice cream flavors.
Endangered ice cream? What climate change could mean for your favorite flavors
Workers within the Vermont Department of Corrections will start working 12-hour shifts.
Vermont Corrections employees to work 12-hour shifts