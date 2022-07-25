Burlington police: Man shot 2 women and then turned gun on himself

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Burlington on Monday. Police say it was a murder-attempted murder-suicide, and all of those involved knew each other.

Around 2:20 a.m., police were called to the sound of gunshots from an apartment on North Winooski Avenue in Burlington’s Old North End. The suspect and two victims were all known to each other, and he shot both women, killing one, before turnig the gun on himself.

According to police, Mikal Dixon, 27, a former UVM and BHS student, broke into the apartment where the girls were staying and shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, a current UVM student. Then killed himself. He was using a short-barreled AR-15 rifle.

Officers were able to get what they believed to be a dying declaration from the third victim at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

She was able to relay the information before life-saving measures started which ultimately saved her life.

She is now at the UVM Medical Center in stable but critical condition.

Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said the public is not in danger.

“This is an incident that does not have further implications on the immediate safety of the public or on that neighborhood. Does that mean it doesn’t affect how people feel in the neighborhood they live in? Of course not, of course, it does affect how they feel,” Murad said.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger was also at the press conference saying this was a terrible act of violence, among the worst the city has seen in the last decade.

“What we know already is that this incident is another awful reminder that Burlington is not immune to the steep increases in gun violence the country is experiencing and as a result of our disastrous gun laws, Americans are vastly more likely to endure terrible tragedies like this than the residents of any comparable nation,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

A neighbor who heard the shooting said the people who lived there seemed really nice.

Zachary Esker says in the year he’s lived on the street, he’s witnessed some unsettling incidents.

“I opened the door and as soon as I turned the knob, I heard 6-7 gunshots. Pretty scary. I went back inside, my heart rate went up and about 3 minutes later the police showed up,” Esker said.

The scene will remain active as they work to put together why this happened.

Burlington police are still investigating a homicide from a few weeks ago and needed to call in the Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit as Burlington Police say they are maxed out with all the recent investigations into incidents and low staffing numbers.

This is the 18th gun incident since the beginning of the year. Police say it’s concerning the jump in gun violence not just in Burlington but around the country.

“I want them to know that we are doing everything we can with what we got to make certain that we are living up to our obligation to work with the community to keep it safe. Public safety is a shared responsibility,” Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said.

In a statement, UVM President Suresh Garimella said: “I am deeply saddened to report the death of a student... My thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy, especially families and other loved ones.

I ask you to join with me in supporting and caring for one another in the wake of this tragedy.”

Garimella went on to say counseling services are available for students.

