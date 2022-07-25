Advertisement

Car fires on Mount Washington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (WCAX) - A scary scene on the top of Mt. Washington in New Hampshire Sunday. Gorham Fire Department and EMS were called to respond to the summit of the Auto Road for a car on fire that evolved into three total cars on fire.

The flames were intense and fanned by the high winds and gasoline. Gorham crews attacked the fire, and thankfully, no one was hurt. The cause of the blaze is undetermined, but not considered suspicious. All three vehicles were destroyed.

