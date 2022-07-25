Advertisement

Clinton County Fair kicks off on Tuesday

The 74th annual Clinton County Fair begins in Plattsburgh on Tuesday. - File photo
The 74th annual Clinton County Fair begins in Plattsburgh on Tuesday. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fair season is back in the Champlain Valley! The 74th annual Clinton County Fair kicks off Tuesday.

There are events every night at the grandstand, plus plenty of fair foods and rides.

The fair also offers music all day and lessons on agriculture.

Fair Manager Wanda Carroll says it’s the family fun that brings people back year after year.

“It’s a memory maker. We have people that have told me they’ve been married for 30 years and they met their girlfriend here at the fair and families that have been coming for generations. It’s just a way to connect with the community, meet other people and have a good time. We are going to have great weather all week long,” Carroll said.

The fairgrounds open each day at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $9 but opening day prices are just $5. Kids under 12 get in free. The fair runs until Sunday.

Click here for all the details on this year’s fair and the lineup of events.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington
South Burlington restaurant evacuated
South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime
Police say a hit-and-run in Burlington left one man seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in Burlington hit-and-run
Mount Washington - July 24, 2022
3 cars destroyed by fire on Mount Washington

Latest News

The team at Ben & Jerry's says climate change could soon impact popular ice cream flavors.
Endangered ice cream? What climate change could mean for your favorite flavors
Workers within the Vermont Department of Corrections will start working 12-hour shifts.
Vermont Corrections employees to work 12-hour shifts
The Montpelier City Council is considering rolling back an ordinance banning prostitution.
Montpelier considers rolling back ordinance banning prostitution
The Baby and Child Product Exchange takes gently used items from people who no longer need them...
Project aims to help Vermont families get needed products for their kids