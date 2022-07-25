Clinton County Fair kicks off on Tuesday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fair season is back in the Champlain Valley! The 74th annual Clinton County Fair kicks off Tuesday.

There are events every night at the grandstand, plus plenty of fair foods and rides.

The fair also offers music all day and lessons on agriculture.

Fair Manager Wanda Carroll says it’s the family fun that brings people back year after year.

“It’s a memory maker. We have people that have told me they’ve been married for 30 years and they met their girlfriend here at the fair and families that have been coming for generations. It’s just a way to connect with the community, meet other people and have a good time. We are going to have great weather all week long,” Carroll said.

The fairgrounds open each day at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $9 but opening day prices are just $5. Kids under 12 get in free. The fair runs until Sunday.

