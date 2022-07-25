Advertisement

Endangered ice cream? What climate change could mean for your favorite flavors

The team at Ben & Jerry's says climate change could soon impact popular ice cream flavors.
The team at Ben & Jerry's says climate change could soon impact popular ice cream flavors.(Courtesy: CBS News)
By Elise Preston
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (CBS) - Around the world, climate change has brought higher temperatures, extreme weather events and melting ice caps. The team at Ben & Jerry’s says climate change could soon impact popular ice cream flavors.

Cheryl Pinto is known as the “sorceress” at Ben & Jerry’s because she sources all the raw ingredients for flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch and Chocolate Fudge Brownie. She says cocoa, coffee, vanilla and nuts are harder to grow in a hotter world. Sixty percent of the world’s chocolate comes from West Africa where poor farmers are facing the effects of deforestation.

“Eighty to ninety percent of the trees are gone,” Pinto explained. “A lot of people don’t recognize when you start removing the forest you actually impact regional weather patterns.”

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast that 90% of the area of West Africa currently used for cocoa cultivation won’t be able to grow the crop by 2050. NOAA also reports the type of coffee bean used in 70% of worldwide coffee production can not tolerate temperatures over 73 degrees.

Allen Van Deynze, a plant scientist at U.C. Davis, says farmers will need to adopt new species of endangered crops.

“Unfortunately where we grow coffee, which is more toward the equator, those areas are getting affected the most by climate change,” he explained.

But he remains optimistic.

“We’re finding varieties that can take the heat a little better and some crops are going to thrive more than others,” Van Deynze said.

But Van Deynze and Pinto agree new varieties will taste different and cost more to grow.

“What we have to do though is be very aware of where our food is coming from, and how do we support those farmers,” Pinto said.

She says in a warmer world, consumers should demand their cold treats are sourced well.

With water in such limited supply in California, Ben & Jerry’s is now considering growing almonds in Idaho.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington
South Burlington restaurant evacuated
South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime
Police say a hit-and-run in Burlington left one man seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in Burlington hit-and-run
Mount Washington - July 24, 2022
3 cars destroyed by fire on Mount Washington

Latest News

Workers within the Vermont Department of Corrections will start working 12-hour shifts.
Vermont Corrections employees to work 12-hour shifts
The Montpelier City Council is considering rolling back an ordinance banning prostitution.
Montpelier considers rolling back ordinance banning prostitution
The 74th annual Clinton County Fair begins in Plattsburgh on Tuesday. - File photo
Clinton County Fair kicks off on Tuesday
The Baby and Child Product Exchange takes gently used items from people who no longer need them...
Project aims to help Vermont families get needed products for their kids