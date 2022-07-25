Hochul announces $70M for New York child care providers

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York is making big investments in child care.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced more than $70 million in grants that will go to 344 new child care providers in New York.

Hochul said the grants to new providers will create more than 12,000 new slots across the state. That includes 592 slots for infants and toddlers, and nearly 500 slots during nontraditional hours.

Hochul called this a transitional moment in New York.

“We just lifted the burden on our families and give kids a chance to be in a nurturing and loving environment where they are learning. Day care centers are not providing babysitting services, they’re providing that first education for our children,” said Hochul, D-New York.

A report from the state Senate in December found that 64% of New Yorkers live in a “child care desert” where there are either no providers or not enough to meet families’ needs.

