Kayaker drowns in Saranac River in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Plattsburgh, N.Y.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A missing kayaker in Plattsburgh since Friday has been found dead after a full days search. New York State Police said they found the body of 39-year old Amanda Hilton of Plattsburgh in the Saranac River near where her kayak capsized Friday evening in the vicinity of Brown Road. After a massive search using troopers, sheriffs officers, local fire departments and water recovery units, as well as DEC officers, Forest Rangers, a drone, and the underwater recovery team, the woman’s body was found Saturday. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

