Kayaker drowns in Saranac River in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A missing kayaker in Plattsburgh since Friday has been found dead after a full days search. New York State Police said they found the body of 39-year old Amanda Hilton of Plattsburgh in the Saranac River near where her kayak capsized Friday evening in the vicinity of Brown Road. After a massive search using troopers, sheriffs officers, local fire departments and water recovery units, as well as DEC officers, Forest Rangers, a drone, and the underwater recovery team, the woman’s body was found Saturday. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.

