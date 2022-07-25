New Hampshire man to face charges in Hooksett homicide

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday to face murder charges.

Police say Jason Wirtz, 45, was found lying partially in the roadway on Main Street in Hooksett on Sunday. Investigators say he was unresponsive and bleeding from his neck.

Wirtz was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy found he died of a single stab wound to the neck.

Dillon Sleeper, 26, formerly of Franklin, New Hampshire, is being charged with second-degree murder. Sleeper is expected in court Monday.

