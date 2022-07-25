Advertisement

Man drowns in Lake George, N.Y.

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAGUE, N.Y. (WCAX) -A man, 61, died after drowning in Lake George near the Rogers Rock State Campground.

It happened Sunday in the Town of Hague, N.Y., below Ticonderoga.

Police say a man trying to swim to his boat had a medical issue. A woman tried to save him, but needed to be pulled out of the water herself.

The man’s body was later recovered, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation

