Man left with serious injuries after hit and run in Burlington, Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say Sunday night around 11:30pm, a car drove up on the sidewalk at the intersection Manhattan Drive and Rose St. and hit a man walking on the sidewalk.

That man was thrown into the roadway.

Police say the driver then left the person there, injured and bleeding. We’re told they have serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Officers are now asking anyone who heard or saw a vehicle leaving that area quickly, to call them.

