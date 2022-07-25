Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington
South Burlington restaurant evacuated
South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident
Vermont State Police
Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime
File Image
Burlington Police investigating shooting on Church St.
Mount Washington - July 24, 2022
3 cars destroyed by fire on Mount Washington

Latest News

Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh July 12. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit...
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices
South Burlington restaurant evacuated
South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident
LIVE: Biden virtual remarks to National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
mcdonalds
South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools