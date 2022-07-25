Advertisement

Police: Early morning shooting in Burlington kills two, hurts one

File Photo: Police lights
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Acting Chief Jon Murad says two people are dead after an early-morning shooting at an apartment on North Winooski Avenue.

Several officers responding in the pouring rain early Monday morning.

Murad says a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were killed. He also says a 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, Murad says he believes all people involved have been accounted for and that the public isn’t in danger.

Murad says an AR-15 was recovered and is believed to have been used in the crime.

This marks the 18th incident of the year involving gunfire in Burlington.

