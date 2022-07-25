Advertisement

Project aims to help Vermont families get needed products for their kids

The Baby and Child Product Exchange takes gently used items from people who no longer need them...
The Baby and Child Product Exchange takes gently used items from people who no longer need them and finds them new homes.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mothers helping mothers-- that’s the idea behind a project aimed at helping Vermont families receive products for their children.

Wendy Rice has been working on providing families with what they need since the start of the pandemic.

She is a new mother herself and wanted to come up with a way to help other moms fill their houses with baby equipment.

So she launched what she calls the Baby and Child Product Exchange, taking gently used items from people who no longer need them and finding them new homes.

She says so far, the response is astounding.

“In less than six weeks I have already gotten 80 items in hand to re-distribute back out to... I now have 25 organizations that are looking to partner and it’s exceeded my expectations very quickly,” Rice said.

Click here for more information on how you can get involved with the project or get help.

