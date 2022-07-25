South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were called to the South Burlington McDonalds restaurant on Shelburne Road Sunday evening just after 5 pm. Officers say an employee caused a disturbance with a handgun and ammunition. Police say some of the bullets were placed on the hot grill and began exploding. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police were able to coax the employee into surrendering peacefully. The unidentified employee was transported to the UVM Medical Center for observation. Police are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.