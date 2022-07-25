BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After six days in a row of temperatures 90 degrees or higher in Burlington, we’ll finally see some relief from the heat and humidity through the middle of the week. Dewpoints have fallen into the 50s and we can expect comfortable conditions through the early morning hours on Tuesday with temperatures starting the day in the upper 50s and low 60s. Plan on plenty of sunshine through the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler than we’re used to with afternoon highs heading into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday is also looking like a nice day with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be a little warmer, reaching the low to mid 80s. The humidity will start to increase again on Thursday and into Friday. Look for scattered thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The weekend is looking nice with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be holding in the low to mid 80s. We could see a return to the heat and humidity again next week with more sunshine, and highs warming up into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s.

