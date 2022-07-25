BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This new work week will start with some rough weather as a line of showers & thunderstorms moves through from NW to SE. There could be some locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail as the cold front, which is responsible for this active weather, moves eastward & southward. Then skies will start to clear as we get later in the morning.

There may be one last gasp of a few lingering showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, as we start the afternoon. But then skies will clear as a cooler, less humid air mass moves in. You will really fell the difference in the humidity by later this afternoon.

It will finally be a good night for sleeping, now that our 6-day-long heat wave has come to an end.

Tuesday & Wednesday will be delightful summer days with near normal temperatures.

A frontal system coming through on Thursday will touch off a few showers & t-storms. A few showers may linger into Friday. Otherwise it will start clearing out again for the rest of Friday, and stay that way, with lots of sunshine, right through the last weekend of July!

Take it easy this morning until the wet & stormy weather clears out. Then take MAX Advantage of the delightful weather after that! -Gary

