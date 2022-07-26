Advertisement

2nd tornado confirmed in Addison County earlier this month

An EF1 tornado hitting Addison July 18/Levi Barrett-File photo
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison July 18/Levi Barrett-File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service now confirms there was a second tornado in Addison County earlier this month.

It was the same day as the one in Addison, which we previously showed you the damage from, back on July 18. The one that caused the damage there was an EF1.

The second one that was just confirmed was in the Vergennes area and was an EF0, with estimated winds of 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

It touched down for less than a mile near East Road and Hopkins Road and caused some tree damage.

