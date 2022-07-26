2nd tornado confirmed in Addison County earlier this month

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service now confirms there was a second tornado in Addison County earlier this month.

It was the same day as the one in Addison, which we previously showed you the damage from, back on July 18. The one that caused the damage there was an EF1.

The second one that was just confirmed was in the Vergennes area and was an EF0, with estimated winds of 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

It touched down for less than a mile near East Road and Hopkins Road and caused some tree damage.

