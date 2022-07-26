52 year-old woman dies in a Marlboro fire

MARLBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A 52 year-old woman is dead following a house-fire on Augur Road in Marlboro on Sunday. A family member who tried to save her was then brought to the hospital with severe burns.

Crews say when they arrived, they were told the homeowner, Beverly Covey, was trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and located her deceased in the living room.

Investigators from the Department of Public Safety and the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene.

They say they believe the fire started in the living room, where Covey was found. The cause remains unknown at this time, but does not appear to be suspicious.

