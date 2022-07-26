Burlington City Councilors ratify new police contract

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors voted unanimously to approve a union contract with the Burlington Police Officers’ Association. This contract has been in the works for nearly a month, mostly discussed behind closed doors.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says this contract is critical in rebuilding the department. He says it’ll give the Burlington Police Department competitive salaries and address community concerns.

“I think everyone recognized, we were at a time when we needed a contract,” Weinberger told Channel 3. “It would be really problematic for all the public safety challenges we face right now if we had an extended period adrift and in dispute over the contract.”

In a lengthy statement, BPOA thanked the council for passing the contract, calling it a minimum requirement. They then go on to say in part:

“Burlington needs leaders that recognize their primary responsibility is to the physical safety of their constituents, not to ideological experiments and fallacies that have materially and overtly failed this city and its residents.”

You can find their full statement on Facebook.

