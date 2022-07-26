Advertisement

Clinton County Fair underway

The Clinton County Fair opened in Morrisonville, N.Y. Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nothing says summer like going to the fair, and Clinton County, New York, residents are celebrating the opening day of the annual event.

For Donald Duprey, a day at the fair is a day well spent with his grandkids. “We’re making memories,” said the Beekmantown resident. “It’s a good place to spend a day and relax and enjoy people.”

The family spent some quality time Nerf-gunning down Solo cups, with a prize guaranteed just for playing. “This was the first time they’ve ever played a game here,” Duprey said.

“I have a brother who got a sloth, said Noelle Kajitani, who is visiting the fair on a family vacation from Portland, Oregon. “To visit our grandma and grandpa,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to have fun and have some time with your family.”

Crew members spent the morning putting on the finishing touches to have the rides up and running by evening.

Visitors will also find shops filled with local vendors like Gale Fournia. “I am a crafter. I sew and I crochet,” Fournia said. The Saranac Lake woman is sharing her love of crafts with her neighbors for the second year in a row. “We like coming here, we get a good crowd here.”

And along with the crafts, visitors can pick up sweet, homegrown maple syrup. “This is real homemade stuff,” Fournia said. She says it’s sharing moments with strangers in the community that make this week so special, and it’s one she thinks the community needs after the last two years of isolation. “I think because of the COVID, people want to get out, they want to get out. They’ve been home for too long and they want to socialize.”

The fair opens at 11 a.m. every day through Sunday and tickets cost $9.

