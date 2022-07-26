High demand for used cars drives up scams; here’s how to avoid them

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The tight used car market means more opportunities for scammers to dupe people looking for deals, especially through online platforms like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

You may spot a seller who offers a great price, maybe even too good to be true. And when you inquire, the seller says the vehicle is in another city and they need either money or your personal information to bring it to you.

The Better Business Bureau warns that those are red flags.

“If it looks too good, it sounds too good. Please take a step back. Contact the seller by phone. Have a conversation with the person if possible. And obviously, if you can actually go see the vehicle in person, make sure all the paperwork is in order. We encourage you to do that as well,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Paula Fleming.

If you’re buying a used car from a dealership, mechanic or other business, the BBB recommends doing your homework. They say research the establishment and check out their reviews, look into the car’s history and get a second opinion from a mechanic you trust.

Click here for more tips from the BBB on buying used cars.

Click here for what you need to know about vehicle shipper and escrow scams.

