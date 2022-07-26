Advertisement

New guide offers tips for Vermonters in EV market

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the market for a new car? Are gas prices and climate change driving you toward an electric vehicle? Well, the Vermont Law and Graduate School is here to help you with your purchase.

The school teamed with the Institute for Energy and the Environment and the Town of Hartford Energy Commission to create a new guide to answer some of the common questions consumers face.

Our Darren Perron spoke with the school’s Jenny Carter about the new guide.

