NH attorney general sues pharmacies for over dispensing opioids

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are going after several pharmacy chains for over dispensing opioids.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella in a lawsuit filed Tuesday accused Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS of overdistributing and dispensing prescription opioids to people across the state.

He says the law requires large pharmacy companies to report big quantities of the highly addictive drugs being shipped into their neighborhood retail pharmacies or suspicious prescriptions to their customers. The lawsuit claims that the pharmacies overlooked red flags including cash payments and seemingly healthy customers seeking pain medications, among others.

“For decades now, these companies have watched pain pills that they are distributing and dispensing cause extreme harm and deaths. During the height of the opioid epidemic, these pharmacies allowed millions of dosage units of opioids to flood New Hampshire, devastating thousands of families and communities across the Granite State. As both drug distributors and the operators of chain pharmacy locations, these companies were in a unique position to more closely monitor the flow of these highly addictive drugs from their stores. By bringing this lawsuit, we are attempting to hold them accountable for contributing to a crisis they helped create and that tragically led to the loss of life for thousands of people throughout New Hampshire,” Formella said in a statement.

New Hampshire is one of the nation’s top five states with the highest rates of opioid-involved deaths.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.