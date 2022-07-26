Advertisement

NH attorney general sues pharmacies for over dispensing opioids

Drug stores including CVS and Walgreens are including in the A.G.'s lawsuit claiming the pharmacies failed to report high levels or suspicious prescriptions
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are going after several pharmacy chains for over dispensing opioids.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella in a lawsuit filed Tuesday accused Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS of overdistributing and dispensing prescription opioids to people across the state.

He says the law requires large pharmacy companies to report big quantities of the highly addictive drugs being shipped into their neighborhood retail pharmacies or suspicious prescriptions to their customers. The lawsuit claims that the pharmacies overlooked red flags including cash payments and seemingly healthy customers seeking pain medications, among others.

“For decades now, these companies have watched pain pills that they are distributing and dispensing cause extreme harm and deaths. During the height of the opioid epidemic, these pharmacies allowed millions of dosage units of opioids to flood New Hampshire, devastating thousands of families and communities across the Granite State. As both drug distributors and the operators of chain pharmacy locations, these companies were in a unique position to more closely monitor the flow of these highly addictive drugs from their stores. By bringing this lawsuit, we are attempting to hold them accountable for contributing to a crisis they helped create and that tragically led to the loss of life for thousands of people throughout New Hampshire,” Formella said in a statement.

New Hampshire is one of the nation’s top five states with the highest rates of opioid-involved deaths.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington
South Burlington restaurant evacuated
South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in...
Burlington police: Man shot 2 women and then turned gun on himself
Police say a hit-and-run in Burlington left one man seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in Burlington hit-and-run
Police say a man drowned in Lake George on Sunday after he had a medical issue while trying to...
Police: Man drowns in Lake George

Latest News

File photo
Vermont schools recognized for helping those with asthma
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died of her injuries after being rescued...
NY woman dies following Lake George rescue
File Photo of bear in Lyme, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
Woman accused of harassing bear hunters in Groton
Researchers at the University of Vermont’s Food Systems Research Center are studying the...
UVM researchers focus on localizing where people get food