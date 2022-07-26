Advertisement

Norwich Farm purchase completed

Norwich Farm Creamery
Norwich Farm Creamery(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich Farm officially has new owners.

The Norwich Farm Foundation bought it for just over $1 million from the Vermont State Colleges. That means the dairy, creamery, education center, and farm buildings will be preserved.

In 2015, Chris Gray and Laura Brown entered into a partnership with the property’s former owner, the Vermont Technical College, to educate the next generation of value-added dairy producers. But, after only one semester, the college pulled the plug on the program and decided to put the property up for sale. The couple last year filed a lawsuit against the college claiming breach of contract.

The foundation says it now has to raise another $1.25 million over the next five years to make sure the farm remains sustainable.

