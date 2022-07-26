Advertisement

Prosecutors: Vt. man charged with killing mom poses flight risk

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, Nathan Carman departs federal court in Providence,...
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo, Nathan Carman departs federal court in Providence, R.I. Carman, charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars, asked a federal court Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to authorize his release from custody pending trial.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Federal prosecutors say a Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea in 2016 in a plot to inherit millions should remain held pending trial because he poses a flight risk and danger to others.

The prosecutors filed a motion in federal court Friday, opposing Nathan Carman’s request to be released.

Carman was charged in May with killing his mother during a fishing trip in which his boat sank.

He was found floating in a raft and rescued days later.

Prosecutors also accuse Carman of killing his grandfather in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 but he has not been charged.

He has pleaded not guilty to his mother’s death.

