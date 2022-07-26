Advertisement

Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while others are saying no. A survey indicates a partisan divide.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - More parents are choosing not to have their young children vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tuesday, a Kaiser Family Foundation study revealed that 43% of U.S. parents of children younger than 5 say they will not get their child vaccinated.

That’s the highest percentage in the year the survey has been asking the question.

Researchers also found only 17% of parents of children between 6 months and 5 years old said their child has been vaccinated or will be as soon as possible.

Parents’ responses correlated with partisanship.

According to the survey, 21% of Democrat-leaning parents said they wouldn’t vaccinate their young child, compared with 64% of Republican-leaning parents.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccinations in children as young as 6 months in mid-June.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

