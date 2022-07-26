Advertisement

Truck driver on trial in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

File photo
File photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club is starting Tuesday.

Jurors on Monday traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s route from a New Hampshire auto dealership to the crash site about 10 miles away.

The motorcyclists who died were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island and ranged in age from 42 to 62. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct.

His lawyers have argued one of the motorcyclists was the one who hit the truck and caused the crash.

