UVM researchers focus on localizing where people get food

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Food Systems Research Center at the University of Vermont researches the national and international web of food systems - and how to create a more localized system.

Ellen Kahler, executive director of the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, says a food system is the entire process from where the food is farmed all the way to the plate, no matter where that plate.

That involves processing, shipping, stocking, cooking, and even post plate, so waste or food scraps.

That global system was rocked by the pandemic.

“We saw food supply chains that are actually much more brittle than we ever actually thought,” said Kahler.

Kahler says Vermonters do try to think locally, and reports Vermonters get about 16% of their food locally. She says New Englanders get about 14% to 15% locally.

But her team says Vermont can go higher, and set a goal of 25% by 2030.

Meredith Niles, the associate director of the Food Systems Research Center at UVM, says their program is the first-in-the-country to partner directly with the USDA. The team is looking at the pandemic, impacts, sustainability, access and farming, among other things.

“Moving forward we are thinking about the alternative systems that might be necessary as we move toward a post pandemic world,” said Niles.

Niles says the focus of the research center going forward will allow the state to find success in transitioning to local and regional systems. When it comes to thinking more regionally, she says it’s about land access, capacity, processing and getting into local markets.

“If we really want to solve global challenges, and challenges facing Vermont and Vermonters we have to consider all of these things all together,” said Niles.

The group just hired a new director, Polly Erickson. She starts at the end of 2022.

Research on how to get to a more localized and regional system is expected to be published in the fall of 2022.

