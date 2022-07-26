Vermont schools recognized for helping those with asthma

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont schools have been given the state’s designation of “asthma-friendly schools.”

The schools receiving a silver-level award are Braintree Elementary, Brookfield Elementary, Doty Memorial, and Currier Memorial. Windsor School received a gold-level award.

The Vermont Department of Health makes the designations based on school policies that help students manage their asthma, including keeping certain cleaning products and fragrances out of the building, training staff in asthma response, and making sure school buses aren’t idling outside of the buildings.

Officials say about 9,000 children in Vermont have asthma.

