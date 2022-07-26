Advertisement

WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store

*VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (CNN) – A woman was arrested in Florida for waving a pitchfork and whip outside a Publix last week.

Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot.

Police identified her as 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone and said she caused damage to a vehicle with the pitchfork.

Police said Slone was at the store trying to sell teddy bears. When an officer asked if she had taken anything that day, she answered yes.

Slone has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington
South Burlington restaurant evacuated
South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in...
Burlington police: Man shot 2 women and then turned gun on himself
Police say a hit-and-run in Burlington left one man seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in Burlington hit-and-run
Police say a man drowned in Lake George on Sunday after he had a medical issue while trying to...
Police: Man drowns in Lake George

Latest News

The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.
Google fires employee who claimed AI system had become sentient
This image provided courtesy of Massport, shows Rowdy the Cat, after being captured on...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species