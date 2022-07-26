Woman accused of harassing bear hunters in Groton

GROTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Groton woman faces criminal charges for allegedly harassing bear hunters.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says Liza Nanni, 61, is facing charges including interfering with a hunter, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

They say on July 10, Nanni allegedly blocked Red Brook Road in Groton and used bear spray on two adults and a child.

Investigators say the group was driving in their pickup truck with hunting dogs secured when Nanni stopped them.

Wardens say they interviewed everyone and watched recorded videos of the incident.

“Managing Vermont’s wildlife for a public with diverse values is a challenge and a privilege,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick said in a statement. “I support all Vermonters with their shared passion for wildlife. No matter how different our practices or approaches may be, we all must remain civil and respectful as we enjoy the outdoors. I strongly condemn the criminal behavior that occurred in Groton.”

Nanni is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Bear hound training season runs from June 1 through September 15 in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.