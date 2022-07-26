NY woman dies following Lake George rescue

BOLTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died of her injuries after being rescued from Lake George last week.

Authorities say Melanie Masters, 66, of Diamond Point, was pulled out of the water last Tuesday by bystanders off Huddle Bay Road in the town of Bolton. She was taken to the hospital but died in the ICU three days later.

An autopsy reports her cause of death was multi-symptomatic organ failure, among other issues.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.