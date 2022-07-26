Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, we can expect a bit more sunshine and a slight warm up on the way as we head into the middle of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy to start the day on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies continuing through the afternoon. The humidity will remain low and temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s.

The humidity returns on Thursday, at least briefly, as dewpoints rise into the mid to upper 60s. With a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll see the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs once again will be in the mid 80s. Look for the chance of a lingering showers on Friday, but most of the day is looking dry. It will be just a bit cooler as well with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend is looking nice with partly to mostly sunny skies. We’ll start out with seasonable temperatures on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. By Sunday and early next week, we’ll get back some warmer weather with temperatures heating up into the mid to upper 80s. Skies look to remain dry through the middle of next week.

