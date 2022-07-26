Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Finally, we are done with the heat wave, and also the stormy weather. Today and Wednesday are going to be just nice, sunny, summer days with more comfortable heat & humidity than what we have been putting up with lately.

A weak frontal system will come through on Thursday with some shower and thunderstorm activity. A few showers may linger into Friday. Then that system will get out of here just in time for the weekend . . . the last one for July . . . and it is looking good! The sunny weather will continue into the first day of August on Monday, but it will be heating up again.

Take MAX Advantage of the delightful summer weather over the next couple of days! -Gary

