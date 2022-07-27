Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground overnight.(László Krizsán via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNS/Gray News) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on a tent during the overnight hours at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a large maple tree fell and killed a 7-year-old girl.

WHNS reports other family members, including the girl’s father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Officials said the affected campsite and nearby campsites were closed immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in...
Burlington police: Man shot 2 women and then turned gun on himself
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died of her injuries after being rescued...
NY woman dies following Lake George rescue
File Photo of bear in Lyme, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
Woman accused of harassing bear hunters in Groton
Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington

Latest News

Some Burlington businesses and residents are voicing concerns over ongoing issues with...
City Hall Park remains focus of quality-of-life offenses, critics say
Rachel Sharp and Traven Leyshon picketing in Barre.
Pro-life pregnancy centers in Vt. provide misleading info, critics charge
SDF
Pro-life pregnancy centers in Vt. provide misleading info, critics charge
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts
Frank Sanville-File photo
South Royalton man pleads guilty to 2018 murder of estranged wife